Kealohas claim they can't afford attorneys; judge says prove it

The Kealohas will have to turn over financial information before a U.S. District Court Judge will order taxpayer-funded attorneys for the couple fighting a 20-count federal indictment.

Louis and Katherine Kealoha made their second court appearance Wednesday morning since a federal grand jury handed down the exhaustive indictment last month.

It was much quieter event than the first time the couple went before a judge: No lei or supporters blowing kisses, just the Kealohas walking hand-in-hand Wednesday.

Once a law enforcement power couple, driving luxury cars and owning multiple homes, the former Honolulu police chief and his deputy prosecutor wife are now pleading poverty and asking for a court-appointed legal team as they battle charges of bank fraud, identity theft, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct.

"The Kealohas don't have the ability to retain private counsel to defend themselves," says attorney Myles Breiner, one of three who are asking that they be allowed to withdraw from the case. The other two attorneys on the case are Gary Modafferi and Kevin Sumida.

The trio filed a motion to withdraw representation late Tuesday night, saying the couple can't pay them.

In the motion, Sumida writes, "Because the defendants' assets have been effectively frozen by the federal government, and the terms of their bond prohibit them from even applying for a loan, the defendants informed counsel that they are left with insufficient resources to retain private counsel to represent them."

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Michael Seabright dressed down Sumida, calling those statements inaccurate, saying the Kealohas were not prohibited from applying for a loan to pay for their defense team.

Seabright also brought up a Hawaii Kai home the Kealohas own valued at nearly $1.25 million with a lien Sumida's law firm has on the property for about $700,000, leaving about $500,000 considered to be liquidable assets.

Judge Seabright made it clear to Sumida that honesty and integrity was expected in his courtroom and cautioned that those kind of false statements were not going to be tolerated.

The judge also mentioned the former police chief's reported HPD pension, which has been estimated by Hawaii News Now to be $150,000 a year.

Earlier this year, the Honolulu Police Commission also paid Louis Kealoha $250,000 to retire despite the fact that he was named as a target of the federal case.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Monday to disqualify Sumida and Myles Breiner from defending the Kealohas, saying the two attorneys have conflicts of interest, in particular, Breiner for suing the Kealohas on behalf of other clients.

Legal experts saw the attorneys' request to withdraw was a way to quit before they were fired.

"I'm disappointed," Breiner told the media as he left the courthouse Wednesday.

Breiner had been the first attorney hired last year when the Kealohas were made aware of the FBI investigation. "I've been working on the case a long time. We intended to vigorously fight the motion to disqualify myself and Mr. Sumida," he said.

The financial disclosures are due Thursday.

