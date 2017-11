Steady tradewinds will hold firm through Friday with great Hawaiian style weather. A disturbance is due over the weekend through Tuesday with increasing clouds and showers for the east end of the state.

An advisory level north northeast swell will be picking up Thursday afternoon, high surf alerts will be posted.

For now there are no weather alerts posted except for a Small Craft Advisory for the Alenuihaha Channel.

- Guy Hagi

