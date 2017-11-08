Man arrested after Kauai crash that injured 5-year-old girl, 2 others

Kauai police arrested a man allegedly responsible for an accident Tuesday night that injured three people, including a 5-year-old girl.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kevin Wilson of Anahola for first degree negligent injury and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

According to police, Wilson was driving north on Kuhio Highway when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Toyota truck around 6:45 p.m. After the initial impact, Wilson then hit an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital with serious injuries where he remains hospitalized Wednesday evening.

A 33-year-old woman driving the SUV and her passenger, a 5-year-old girl, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was detoured on to Kealia Road during the nearly four-hour road closure.

Wilson sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He has since been released pending an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.