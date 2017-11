In "Hawaii Five-0," Steve McGarrett lives in a beautiful oceanfront estate.

And you've ever dreamed of dropping by, now's your chance.

The Historic Hawaii Foundation is offering a public tour and talk at the historic Bayer Estate in Aina Haina on Dec. 8.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. and costs $50 for members or $65 for general admission tickets.

The evening includes docent tours and a talk. The home's owners will also talk about the benefits and challenges of owning a historic property.

The Bayer residence was built in 1936 and is a well-preserved example of simple Craftsman-style homes.

The event will include pupu and drinks.

For more information or for tickets, click here.

