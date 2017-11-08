Repairs to Akaka Falls State Park completed earlier than expected

The pathway at the popular Akaka Falls is temporarily closed on Thursday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The pathway at the popular Akaka Falls is temporarily closed on Thursday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The popular Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaii Island has reopened ahead of schedule after the hiking trail was damaged earlier this year.

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials closed the entire park in October to complete repairs after sidewalks and handrails were damaged by the removal of albizia trees in February.

Site Engineering completed the repairs to the Akaka Falls walkway at a cost of $297,000.

"Repairs were completed on the longer trail section that is to the right of the loop trail starting point that was closed after the damage," DLNR officials said Wednesday.

Originally, the repairs were expected to last until November, but because of the early completion, officials decided to reopen the park on Oct. 31.

"The park offers a pleasant family walk through lush tropical vegetation to scenic vista points overlooking the cascading Kahuna Falls and the free-falling Akaka Falls, which plunges 442 feet into a stream-eroded gorge," the DLNR added.

Click here for more information about the park.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.