Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard appointed two police officers to the role of deputy chiefs Wednesday.

Capt. John McCarthy and Capt. Jonathan Grems were appointed to fill the positions. Capt. McCarthy is the Waikiki Commander while Capt. Grems works in the Human Resources Department.

The position of deputy chief is the second highest rank in the Honolulu Police Department.

The appointments comes exactly one week after Susan Ballard was sworn in as HPD's chief, replacing former Chief Louis Kealoha, who is tied up in a federal corruption probe.

Both McCarthy and Grems are expected to be sworn in next month.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.