Local Connection: YMCA

The Armed Services YMCA: Celebrating 100 Years of Service to Hawaii's Military.

During 2017, the Armed Services YMCA of Honolulu is honored to celebrate 100 years of specialized programs benefiting Hawaii's military community. As a non-profit organization, Armed Services Y has touched more military lives than any organization in Hawaii.

In 1917 a committee, chaired by Lorrin Thurston whose members included: JR Galt, Walter Dillingham, Wallace Farrington, and James Wakefield established the Armed Services YMCA. Today's community leaders continue the tradition of supporting the Armed Services and our military ohana.

As it did 100 years ago, the Armed Services YMCA provides programs that meet the challenges associated with military life. While perhaps these services have evolved since their initial support of Hawaii's military, the core mission remains the same – to strengthen military families by enhancing their lives through programs that are relevant to the unique challenges of military life.

On November 8, 2017, the Armed Services YMCA will host Celebrating the Military Family and will recognize the service and sacrifice of one family from each of the six branches of service on our island. And the following day, the Armed Services YMCA will host its first annual Eha Koa Golf Tournament at the Hawaii Prince Golf Club to benefit wounded warriors and their families.

With the community's support over the last 100 years, the Armed Services YMCA of Honolulu strengthened service members and their families. One hundred years of experience has taught the Armed Services YMCA that strong military families mean a strong military.

