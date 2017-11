A Chinese national who's attempting a trans-Pacific voyage from California to China in an 18-foot ocean rowboat was rescued off Maui.

The Coast Guard rescued Ruihn Yu, 32, on Tuesday after his vessel suffered communication failures and a damaged rudder.

He was about 35 miles northeast of Maui.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry took the vessel in tow to Kahului Harbor.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Honolulu learned of Yu's situation on Tuesday morning.

Officials said he left California on June 9.

He plans to stay in Maui until his vessel is repaired. His next stop: Australia.

