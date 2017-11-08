Holloway left to wait as Edgar is forced out of UFC 218 title fight

Less than a month away from UFC 218 and Hawaii's UFC featherweight champion, Max Holloway is left to play the waiting game after Frankie Edgar has reportedly been forced to pull out of the Dec. 2 fight due to injury.

The fight would've been Edgar's third attempt at taking home the featherweight title. He previously lost twice to Jose Aldo.

Now, as Holloway plays the waiting game the UFC is forced to try to find a worth opponent. Holloway has already defeated a number of top ten fighters in the featherweight division. UFC 218 will be his first title defense since earning the featherweight belt by TKO over Aldo this past summer.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to UFC for comment on a possible replacement and regarding the extent of Edgar's injuries but has not yet received a response.

