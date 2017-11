Police are looking for two men who stormed into a Salt Lake McDonald's with machetes and tried to rob the eatery.

The incident happened Saturday about 5:45 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the two wearing masks and carrying machetes threateningly.

At one point, one of the suspects appears to look into the surveillance camera.

Police said the case is being treated as first-degree robbery. The suspects fled on foot, and apparently were not able to get away with any cash.

If you have tips, call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

