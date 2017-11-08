Sunrise On The Road: Business Report - 11/8/17

Alexander & Baldwin is back in the black after closing its sugar plantation – summer net just under $7 million on $111 million revenue. Business grew at its Grace Pacific division. And Hawaiian Telcom took a paper loss over the summer but operations actually came close to breakeven.

Par Pacific, with refinery operations in Hawaii and Wyoming, reports a $19 million summer profit and says it has reduced its production costs at the former Tesoro refinery on West Oahu.

The Hawaii Department of Taxation collected more than $2 billion in October, half of it in general excise taxes. One third of the way through the state fiscal year, excise tax take is up 9% from year-before levels.

