Restaurant Week - Tiki's Grill & Bar

A hip, open-air restaurant with a retro South Pacific vibe, Tiki's Grill & Bar features a menu that highlights Executive Chef Ronnie Nasuti's passion for sourcing fresh fish and meats and locally grown and farmed ingredients. The restaurant appeals to locals and visitors alike, as it boasts live local musicians 7 days a week and free valet parking. Tiki's provides an American and Pacific-Rim fusion menu with flavors of the islands, as Chef Ronnie continues in the tradition of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement. Tiki's is located on the 3rd floor of the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, and offers indoor and outdoor seating where you can catch beautiful ocean views and breathtaking sunsets overlooking Waikiki Beach every evening.

