OHA files lawsuit against state over Mauna Kea mismanagement

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs' board of trustees is pledging to take an aggressive position aimed at holding the University of Hawaii accountable for its "long mismanagement" of Mauna Kea.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state over their "longstanding and well-documented mismanagement" of Mauna Kea.

The suit claims that the state and the University of Hawaii have failed to "fulfill its trust obligations relating to Mauna Kea" and calls for the termination of the lease that allows UH to manage the observatories, saying the parties have done little to protect the mountain's natural resources.

"It's time to abandon any hope that UH is capable or even willing to provide the level of aloha and attention to Mauna Kea that it deserves," said OHA Trustee Dan Ahuna. "We need to come together as a community to completely re-think how we care for the mauna, and that starts with cancelling the university's master lease."

The lawsuit cites four state audits it says have documented UH's failure to "allocate sufficient resources to protect Mauna Kea's natural resources because it focused primarily on astronomy development."

OHA officials say the lawsuit is not related to the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope development – a project upon which the agency says it has taken a neutral stance – but says they do favor the decommissioning of older telescopes.

"This is not about any one telescope. This is about addressing the state's failure to manage the entire mountain for nearly half a century," Ahuna added.

