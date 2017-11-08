Healthier Hawaii: Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women with more than 150,000 people in the United States expected to lose their lives from lung cancer in 2017. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a great opportunity to educate people about lung cancer and screening options available for those at highest risk.

