Healthier Hawaii: Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women with more than 150,000 people in the United States expected to lose their lives from lung cancer in 2017. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a great opportunity to educate people about lung cancer and screening options available for those at highest risk.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.