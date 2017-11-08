State set to announce decision on site for new Oahu prison

The state Department of Public Safety on Wednesday is expected to unveil the site of a new prison facility for Oahu.

Corrections officials had previously settled on four potential sites for a facility to replace the aging Oahu Community Correctional Center: two sites in Halawa – the existing Animal Quaratine Facility and another parcel near the existing Halawa Correctional facility – as well as one location in the Mililani Tech Park and the existing site of OCCC in Kalihi.

Seven others potential sites, including all of the proposed locations in West Oahu, were eliminated from contention.

The decisions were outlined in a report to the state legislature that outlined plans for the facility.

Building a new jail could cost as much as $670 million, but state officials says it's needed to update the aging facility and help address overcrowding.

