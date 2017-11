Mamalahoa Highway is closed in both directions at the 47-mile marker in the Pahala area while police investigate a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck, authorities say.

There are no alternate routes in the area, police say, and the investigation is slated to last for several hours. Motorists are being asked to completely avoid the area, if at allpossible.

Information on any injuries related to the crash was not immediately available.

Police officials say officers from the Ka'u substation, which is closest to the scene, are in charge of the investigation.

