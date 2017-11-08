Mililani family questions killing of pet pig

A large pig on the loose was killed in a Mililani neighborhood Sunday morning and turns out it was someone's pet.

Tapuilima Hanapi said she got Hilahila when he was just a few weeks old last October from a farm in Kahaluu.

She obtained documents from the homeowners association that allowed her to keep the pet on her property.

On Sunday morning, Hilahila escaped from Hanapi's backyard, but it was already too late before she realized he was gone.

Cell phone video surfaced showing three men and a pack of dogs surrounding the pig on Makohilani Street, a block from Hanapi's home.

"I walked out over here, where there was a man holding a white dog by the scruff, he was not leashed and I said 'Did you kill my piggy and he said nope, but your piggy was very vicious," said Hanapi.

Witnesses who didn't want to be on camera, said the pig frightened an elderly couple walking in the neighborhood Sunday morning and was charging at cars.

Witnesses said a neighbor first tried unsuccessfully to rope the animal. He then let his dogs loose and grabbed a kitchen knife, killing the nearly 300 pound pig.

HPD says officers believed it was a wild pig because it didn't have a collar or other markings identifying it as a family pet.

"I'm not saying it's OK he was running loose and running around," she Hanapi. "In fact, I know specifically he shouldn't have been."

Hanapi says her pet pig had escaped several times before, but never hurt anyone.

"All the ways I thought my pet would pass, I never thought it'd be at the hands of dogs and a knife in a residential area," said Hanapi.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says it opened an investigation and are looking for witnesses to come forward. Call 808-356-2250.

