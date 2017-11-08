Lawyers for former police chief, wife: Couple can't afford us anymore

All three attorneys representing former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife are seeking to withdraw from a public corruption case focused on the couple, saying the two can't afford to pay them for their defense.

Motions filed Tuesday night in federal court say the the government has frozen the Kealohas' assets.

Separately, federal prosecutors have moved that attorneys Myles Breiner and Kevin Sumida be disqualified from representing the Kealohas because of multiple conflicts of interest.

Also in court filings, the Kealohas are asking the court to appoint a defense attorney paid for by taxpayers from outside the jurisdiction.

The Kealohas are expected in court on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

The case is shaping up to be extremely complex, with prosecutors indicating that the evidence in the case so far amounts to more than 230,000 pages.

The Kealohas and four current or former Honolulu police officers are charged in the federal corruption probe.

Counts in the case include fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

