ONE Championship title holder, Mililani's Lee to make full recovery after car flips

Mililani's Angela Lee, the ONE Championship atomweight title holder, will miss her title defense after flipping her car on Monday morning while driving to a training session.
According to ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, Lee flipped her car multiple times after she fell asleep at the wheel on her way to the gym early Monday morning.
In a statement on his official facebook page Sityodtong said, "[Lee] survived with only a concussion, some minor burns, and a banged up body. If she was not wearing a seatbelt, it would have most certainly been a different story."
Sityodtong also stated that Lee is expected to make a full recovery and confirmed that she will not compete Nov. 24 title fight.
Lee was set to defend her atomweight belt in Singapore against Mei Yamaguchi, who she previously beat for the title in May of 2016. Lee became the first Hawaii female MMA world champion last year. She's a perfect 8-0 in her MMA career.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
