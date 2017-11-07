Yes, that big fishing vessel is still stuck off Waikiki

Authorities have no timetable for when a grounded fishing boat will be removed from a reef off Diamond Head.

An environmental activist says new drone video shows a grounded fishing boat polluting the waters off Waikiki. Coast Guard officials, however, don't believe the sheen ...

Coast Guard: Sheen near fishing boat stuck off Waikiki not a serious threat

It's hard to believe, but the 42-foot fishing vessel that ran aground off Waikiki nearly a month ago is still there.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that salvage efforts of the fishing boat continue.

Over the weekend, a team of private recovery firms surveyed the vessel and hope to develop a plan soon to move it.

"Salvage operations are always a dynamic and constantly evolving situation. Experts have been engaged. We now have people from all over the country: East Coast, West Coast and Alaska on island to help overcome this challenging situation," said Coast Guard Capt. Michael Long, in a news release.

"We appreciate the continued patience of the public as we work to resolve this incident."

The Pacific Paradise ran aground off Kaimana Beach on Oct. 10, and it hasn't budged much since.

A number of salvage efforts have failed, and a safety zone has been set up around the boat.

Officials said 20 people who were on board the longline fishing vessel when it grounded were accounted for.

