2 Japanese visitors robbed at gunpoint in Waikiki hotel

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed two elderly visitors at gunpoint in Waikiki this week and hit one in the face before fleeing.

The incident happened Monday about 9:15 a.m. in an elevator at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, police sources said.

The suspect allegedly followed three people into the elevator, took out a handgun and then demanded their bags.

Two of the victims in the elevator were tourists from Japan: A 71-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

The third victim was a 54-year-old Makiki man.

Police said the suspect stole money, credit cards, jewelry and other items from the Japanese couple before hitting one in the face, pushing all the victims out of the elevator on a floor, and then taking the elevator down to the lobby to flee.

In a statement, Hilton Hawaiian Village said they're working with police "to ensure that the situation is resolved as quickly and safely as possible."

"The safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance," the Hilton said.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-8, and 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants.

The robbery is the latest high-profile crime in Waikiki in recent weeks.

