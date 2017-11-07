Prosecutors: There are 230,000 pieces of evidence against the Kealohas

There are more than 230,000 pieces of evidence in the criminal case against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, a deputy prosecutor.

That's according to a motion filed by federal prosecutors Wednesday.

The motion is asking a judge to ensure those pieces of evidence are not leaked from the Kealohas' defense team when they get it in the discovery process.

The government says the evidence is sensitive: It contains names, phone numbers, and other personal information of witnesses and victims.

The files also contain personnel records and financial information for defendants that should not be made public.

Much of the evidence was collected through grand jury subpoenas.

Legal experts say they've never seen such a voluminous case.

The Kealohas and four current or former Honolulu police officers are charged in the federal corruption probe.

Counts in the case include fraud, identity theft, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

