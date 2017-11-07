LIST: 2017 Black Friday store hours - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIST: 2017 Black Friday store hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Black Friday is right around corner!

Here's a list of hours for stores around the state on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This list will be updated as more store hours become available.

OAHU

Ala Moana Center
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- midnight (select stores)
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. (some stores might open earlier)

Kahala Mall
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pearl Ridge Center
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (some stores may open at 1 a.m.)

Waikele Premium Outlets
Not yet available

Ward Village Shops
Thanksgiving: Closed (individual stores may open)
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Windward Mall
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maui

Queen Kaahumanu Center
Not yet available

Big island

Prince Kuhio Plaza
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Kauai

Kukui Grove Shopping Center
Not yet available.

Big Box/Standalone Stores

Best Buy
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Target
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-midnight
Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.

Toys “R” Us
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-midnight
Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.

Kmart
Not yet available

Walmart
Not yet available

