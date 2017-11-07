LIST: 2017 Black Friday store hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Black Friday is right around corner!
Here's a list of hours for stores around the state on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
This list will be updated as more store hours become available.
OAHU
Ala Moana Center
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- midnight (select stores)
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. (some stores might open earlier)
Kahala Mall
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Ka Makana Alii
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pearl Ridge Center
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (some stores may open at 1 a.m.)
Waikele Premium Outlets
Not yet available
Ward Village Shops
Thanksgiving: Closed (individual stores may open)
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Windward Mall
Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Maui
Queen Kaahumanu Center
Not yet available
Big island
Prince Kuhio Plaza
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Kauai
Kukui Grove Shopping Center
Not yet available.
Big Box/Standalone Stores
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-midnight
Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.
Toys “R” Us
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-midnight
Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.
Kmart
Not yet available
Walmart
Not yet available
