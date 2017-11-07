LIST: 2017 Black Friday store hours

Black Friday is right around corner!

Here's a list of hours for stores around the state on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This list will be updated as more store hours become available.

OAHU



Ala Moana Center

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- midnight (select stores)

Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. (some stores might open earlier)

Kahala Mall

Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)

Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Ka Makana Alii

Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pearl Ridge Center

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (some stores may open at 1 a.m.)

Waikele Premium Outlets

Not yet available

Ward Village Shops

Thanksgiving: Closed (individual stores may open)

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Windward Mall

Thanksgiving: Mall closed (select stores open)

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maui



Queen Kaahumanu Center

Not yet available



Big island



Prince Kuhio Plaza

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Kauai



Kukui Grove Shopping Center

Not yet available.

Big Box/Standalone Stores



Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-midnight

Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.

Toys “R” Us

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-midnight

Black Friday: 12:01 a.m.-11 p.m.

Kmart

Not yet available

Walmart

Not yet available



