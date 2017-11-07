BWS Survey: What do you think of your water service (and would you pay more for it)?

The Board of Water Supply is asking for public input on how to pay for the maintenance of its aging infrastructure.

The agency wants feedback on the cost of water service and conservation, and the possibly of future rate hikes for Oahu customers.

The last rate increase was in July 2015.

"There's a lot of things we need to replace or repair. We've been doing quite a bit of work on our reservoirs and pumps, but the biggest asset we own is 2,100 miles of pipeline," said BWS information officer Kathleen Pahinui.

"We also have a number of subsidies that we've been asked to look at: for affordable housing, we do one for agriculture already, and also looking at what people either call a lifeline or a low-income rate."

BWS crews respond to about 25 to 30 main breaks a month, which translates to roughly to 300 a year, according to Pahinui.

She said workers currently replace from 6 to 10 miles of pipeline annually.

The agency wants to follow the recommendation of its board of directors by ramping up to replacing 21 miles of pipe per year.

The online survey is now available here. The deadline to respond is Nov. 30.

