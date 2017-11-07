Police investigating tainted Halloween candy case in Kailua

Parents: Check your children's Halloween candy.

Police have opened a reckless endangering case after the mother of an 8-year old girl says she found a needle in a Twix bar that the child got on Halloween.

The family lives on Kihapai street in Kailua.

The mother found the needle while inspecting the candy about 7 p.m. Halloween night.

The 8-year old was not injured and no other pieces were tampered with.

The mother told police she is willing to prosecute, but it's unclear if the Twix bar can be linked to a particular home that was handing out candy.

In 2015, police investigated at least five reports of candy that had been tainted in Ewa, Waianae and Waimanalo.

Keiki safety experts say most parents do quick checks of Halloween candy to make sure the wrappers aren’t torn or open, but small needles and pins can be inserted without any obvious signs.

They suggest breaking the candy in half before eating it to make sure nothing is hiding inside.

