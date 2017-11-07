Restaurant Week 2017 – Bali Steak & Seafood at Hilton Hawaiian Village

With a spectacular oceanfront view of Waikiki Beach, Bali Steak & Seafood is the perfect setting from which to embark a culinary excursion through the island flavors of Hawaii, Bali and the Philippines. Bali Steak & Seafood’s chef-driven expression of Island Harvest Cuisine focuses on partnerships with local farmers, fishermen and ranchers. Freshly harvested produce, fresh seafood and select meats come to life beneath an artisan’s touch of exotic island spices and flavors, in dishes presented with elegant simplicity. During Restaurant Week, Bali Steak & Seafood will be featuring 3-course and 4-course pre fix menus.

