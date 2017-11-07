Noelani Elementary School Craft and Children’s Fair

Nearly 30 years, Noelani Elementary has held an annual Craft and Children’s Fair as a fundraiser to support supplemental school programs.

In 2016, Noelani elementary won the National Blue Ribbon Award. Recognizes schools for either exemplary academic performance or exemplary progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Noelani was recognized for our academic achievement 2000 and recently again 2016.

This year, the fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 8am -2pm at Noelani School.

For more information, visit www.nes.k12.hi.us

