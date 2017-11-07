Noelani Elementary School Craft and Children’s Fair

The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The Board of Water Supply is asking for public input on how to pay for the maintenance of its aging infrastructure.More >>
The Board of Water Supply is asking for public input on how to pay for the maintenance of its aging infrastructure.More >>
United Airlines is retiring the Boeing 747 from its fleet with a retro-themed flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.More >>
United Airlines is retiring the Boeing 747 from its fleet with a retro-themed flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.More >>