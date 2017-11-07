Tony-nominated Loretta Ables Sayre returns to Blue Note Hawaii

Tony-nominated Broadway actress Loretta Ables Sayre is scheduled to return to Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Nov. 15 with shows at 6:30 p.m.and 9 p.m. Ables Sayre’s performances will feature jazz standard selections from the Great American Songbook. Joining Loretta will be Hawaii-based musicians Jim Howard on piano, John Kolivas on bass and Darryl Pellegrini on drums.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Waikiki and performing at the renowned Blue Note and singing the jazz standards that have been the basis of my career for over 30 years,” said Loretta Ables Sayre.

Tickets for both Nov. 15 shows are available at bluenotehawaii.com and range in cost from $15 to $35. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours, and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

