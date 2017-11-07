With bell bottoms and peace signs, United says goodbye to the 747

United Airlines is retiring the Boeing 747 from its fleet with a retro-themed flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.

The flight, with about 300 people on board, took off Monday morning and is set to land in Honolulu about 2:45 p.m.

The journey has been billed as the ultimate 1970s throwback for customers, employees and invited guests.

The flight recreates the first 747 flight operated by United in 1970.

And so passengers on the flight are decked in 1970s garb, including bell bottoms and period flight attendant uniforms.

On board, they'll get a 1970s-inspired menu and, undoubtedly, some retro music.

In the economy section, the menu included a mai tai, cold shrimp cocktail, braised boneless short ribs or grilled shoyu chicken and a sundae or parfait.

United officials said the flight sold out in 90 minutes after it went on sale in September.

United made its first Boeing 747 flight on June 26, 1970. The airline is transitioning its 747s with more fuel efficient aircraft.

Mobile users: Click here for more photos.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.