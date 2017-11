Another round of especially high king tides are expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, and the sea level increase could mean flooding for some low-lying areas on Oahu and Hawaii Island.

Sea levels were expected to have risen by nearly 2.5 feet before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, slightly less than the record highs that were set earlier this summer.

Tides could increase by as many as three feet in Hilo. University of Hawaii researchers say the higher-than-normal tides are becoming more frequent – and that flooding is only expected to get worse.

The higher levels are the combination of an oceanic eddy moving through from east to west and a king tide.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.