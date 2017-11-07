Ebay cracks down on listings illegally selling Hawaii sand

Severe erosion issues have forced Kauai County officials to close off a portion of a popular Hanalei beach park to any vehicular traffic, a county spokesperson says.More >>
Severe erosion issues have forced Kauai County officials to close off a portion of a popular Hanalei beach park to any vehicular traffic, a county spokesperson says.More >>
The water near the Duke Kahanamoku statue raised concerns from environmentalist and beach goers this week after murky clouds were seen just off shore.More >>
The water near the Duke Kahanamoku statue raised concerns from environmentalist and beach goers this week after murky clouds were seen just off shore.More >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump visits HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump visits HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: 2 women, 2 dogs rescued after months at seaMore >>
PHOTOS: 2 women, 2 dogs rescued after months at seaMore >>