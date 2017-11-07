Ebay cracks down on listings illegally selling Hawaii sand

The water near the Duke Kahanamoku statue raised concerns from environmentalist and beach goers this week after murky clouds were seen just off shore.

Severe erosion issues have forced Kauai County officials to close off a portion of a popular Hanalei beach park to any vehicular traffic, a county spokesperson says.

State law used to allow people to take home one gallon of sand from Hawaii beaches per day.

Buy not anymore. And online sites are cracking down on those trying to sell the sand.

The online site Ebay said it removed multiple listings of Hawaii Sand for Sale after it was approached by the Hawaii Tribune Herald.

One Ebay listing titled, "Hawaii Papakola 'Green Sand Beach' Sand Sample," was going for $20 with a $2.99 shipping fee. It's unclear if the sand is authentic and from Hawaii.

Since 2013, It's been illegal to take any sand from Hawaii beaches, except for cultural practices and whatever hitches a ride home in your swim suit.

The website ETSY still has plenty of offers of sand that's allegedly from Hawaii. Items up for sale include key chains, earrings and a pouch from a seller in Lithuania who says his friend brought it back for him.

Combine the intentional removal of sand from Hawaii beaches with natural erosion patterns and sea level rise, Hawaii's beaches are disappearing at an alarming rate.

