A hotel sitting vacant in Hilo will remain that way for at least the near future.

Uncle Billy's Pagoda Hotel shut down in June after a county inspection found hazardous safety conditions.

Hotel operators chose to close rather than bring the building up to code because reservation costs would be too steep.

Monday, a DLNR spokesperson told Hawaii News Now a survey to determine the cost of demolition is in the works, and it is not yet clear how much the demolition will cost.

The estimate could be ready by the end of the year, and it's expected to be a 'significant sum.'

In the meantime, the agency is open to ideas. The DLNR is reportedly granting a long-term lease for the site to anyone who is willing to pay for permits and demolition.

