Future of the Blaisdell Center starts to take shape; public input still sought

20 years after Hawaii's own Brook Lee won the Miss Universe pageant, the former queen has played a crucial role in bringing the contest back to the islands, but it's not going to happen this year.More >>
20 years after Hawaii's own Brook Lee won the Miss Universe pageant, the former queen has played a crucial role in bringing the contest back to the islands, but it's not going to happen this year.More >>
The City and County of Honolulu is holding a public workshop on Thursday night to share plans and gather input on renovating Blaisdell Center. For the past two years, the city’s Department of Enterprise Services has been working with community leaders, key stakeholders and a consultant team on major changes to the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex. According to a city press release, changes would include: Retain and renovate the arena and concert hall Provide a new exhibition ha...More >>
The City and County of Honolulu is holding a public workshop on Thursday night to share plans and gather input on renovating Blaisdell Center. For the past two years, the city’s Department of Enterprise Services has been working with community leaders, key stakeholders and a consultant team on major changes to the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex. According to a city press release, changes would include: Retain and renovate the arena and concert hall Provide a new exhibition ha...More >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump visits HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump visits HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: 2 women, 2 dogs rescued after months at seaMore >>
PHOTOS: 2 women, 2 dogs rescued after months at seaMore >>