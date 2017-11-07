Future of the Blaisdell Center starts to take shape; public input still sought

The City and County of Honolulu is holding a public workshop on Thursday night to share plans and gather input on renovating Blaisdell Center. For the past two years, the city’s Department of Enterprise Services has been working with community leaders, key stakeholders and a consultant team on major changes to the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex. According to a city press release, changes would include: Retain and renovate the arena and concert hall Provide a new exhibition ha...

The City and County of Honolulu is holding a public workshop on Thursday night to share plans and gather input on renovating Blaisdell Center. For the past two years, the city’s Department of Enterprise Services has been working with community leaders, key stakeholders and a consultant team on major changes to the 22.4-acre Blaisdell complex. According to a city press release, changes would include: Retain and renovate the arena and concert hall Provide a new exhibition ha...

20 years after Hawaii's own Brook Lee won the Miss Universe pageant, the former queen has played a crucial role in bringing the contest back to the islands, but it's not going to happen this year.

20 years after Hawaii's own Brook Lee won the Miss Universe pageant, the former queen has played a crucial role in bringing the contest back to the islands, but it's not going to happen this year.

Community members will have their third and final opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Neal S. Blaisdell Center this week.

As city officials begin to narrow down design concepts for the remodeled center, they are keeping the future the space in mind in hopes of creating an entertainment hot spot that brings together the community.

“Oahu’s families have been creating memories at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center since 1964, but 53 years later, the complex is in need of a major makeover to keep up with entertainment venues across the country,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

The city says, master plan concepts already included from two previous community meetings include:

• Expanding and modernizing our signature venues

• Ability to stage events in multiple venues at the same time

• Enhanced water features and fish ponds

• Outdoor public spaces for informal performances

• Sustainable design features

• Restaurants, cafes and bars

• Honor the Blaisdell as a War Memorial as originally intended

• Additional parking and improved traffic circulation

These are some of the ideas pitched to help ensure the longevity and success of the Blaisdell as a community gathering place.

“By revisioning the Blaisdell Center as a place where our residents can watch great acts as well as enjoy the outdoors, we are creating an invaluable resource in the heart of urban Honolulu for the next 50 years and beyond,” Caldwell added.

The last public workshop will be helpd on Wednesday Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Blaisdell Center's Pikake room.

For more details on the workshop, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.