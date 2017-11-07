Citizen scientists wanted: Help study the ulu plant

The ulu tree, or breadfruit, is getting some new attention from University of Hawaii researchers, but they need the public's help.

Noa Lincoln, an assistant UH Manoa researcher, launched a new community science project coordinated by graduate student Blaire Langston to study the sustainability and possibilities for the plant.

Lincoln is asking for citizen scientists to "adopt" an ulu tree, and observe its life cycle.

The tree doesn't have to be your own — it can be in a public place like a church, school or park as long as it is easily accessible.

The citizen scientists will be asked to record their observations and note when the flowers appear and drop, and when fruit emerges, ripens and falls.

The purpose of the project is to increase awareness of the under studied fruit, and to explore the ulu's potential as an emerging staple crop in Hawaii.

Anyone interested in participating can register online and should report their observations every two weeks.

If you're interested in joining the study, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.