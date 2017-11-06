Maui police identify 21-year-old woman killed in weekend crash

A woman killed in an accident on Maui Sunday night has been identified by police.

MPD says 21-year-old Rhendie Hepa of Kihei was behind the wheel of a a 2006 Toyota Tacoma when she hit a tree.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on Wailea Alanui Drive, just north of Malukai Lane.

Hepa was driving the Tacoma north-bound when she jumped a raised curb on the ocean side of a shoulder while trying to navigate through a right curve.

After jumping the curb, the Tacoma hit a tree and came to rest. Hepa was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where she later died.

MPD says a preliminary investigation showed she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County's 15th traffic fatality in 2017 compared to 21 this time last year.

