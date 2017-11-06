Celebrate Veterans Day at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (with f - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Celebrate Veterans Day at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (with free admission)

(Image: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park/Janice Wei) (Image: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park/Janice Wei)
If you're thinking about making a trip to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the upcoming Veterans Day weekend may be a good time to check it out.

To honor U.S. vets, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Sat. Nov. 11 and Sun. Nov. 12.

“We invite everyone to honor the men and woman who have served our country by experiencing the American heritage at your national parks,” Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando said.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of nine designated national parks in Hawaii. It offers stunning views of volcanic landscapes, native ecosystems and over 155 miles of hiking trails.

In May, the park announced the final stage of admission increases. It currently costs $25 per vehicle to enter the park, $12 for pedestrians and bicyclists and $20 for motorcyclists.

The increases were a part of a three-year plan to meet national standards for parks with similar visitor amenities.

Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park in Kona, and the Haleakala National Park on Maui will also be free of charge over the holiday weekend.

Active duty military members can obtain a free annual pass for access year round.  

For more information on park passes, click here.

