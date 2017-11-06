Celebrate Veterans Day at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (with free admission)

Beginning June 1, admission fees to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will go up to $25 per vehicle per car.

Beginning June 1, admission fees to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will go up to $25 per vehicle per car.

Enjoy the views in Hawaii? Well now you can take them wherever you go. The Department of Motor Vehicles has released their first specialty license plates in Hawaii featuring colorful, iconic settings from the state’s national parks.

You can now feature Hawaii's national parks on your license plates

If you're thinking about making a trip to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the upcoming Veterans Day weekend may be a good time to check it out.

To honor U.S. vets, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Sat. Nov. 11 and Sun. Nov. 12.

“We invite everyone to honor the men and woman who have served our country by experiencing the American heritage at your national parks,” Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando said.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of nine designated national parks in Hawaii. It offers stunning views of volcanic landscapes, native ecosystems and over 155 miles of hiking trails.

In May, the park announced the final stage of admission increases. It currently costs $25 per vehicle to enter the park, $12 for pedestrians and bicyclists and $20 for motorcyclists.

The increases were a part of a three-year plan to meet national standards for parks with similar visitor amenities.

Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park in Kona, and the Haleakala National Park on Maui will also be free of charge over the holiday weekend.

Active duty military members can obtain a free annual pass for access year round.

For more information on park passes, click here.

