The Waialua sunflower fields are in bloom!

Want to catch the Waialua sunflowers in bloom? Tours are going on now, but they won't last long.

The "Sunflowers in the Country" tours will run from Wednesday through Nov. 20.

Tours run from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

They're free and no reservations are required. But parking costs $5 (and the proceeds go to community groups).

DuPont Pioneer has been working with a Hawaii farmer for more than a decade to grow sunflowers. They typically bloom from October to mid-December.

Planning to go? You're encouraged to wear sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, long pants and closed-toe shoes.

There's also a one-time sunset event to see the sunflowers.

The event is planned for Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entry costs $15 for adults and is free for kids. Proceeds go to the Waialua Elementary arts program.

