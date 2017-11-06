Rainbow Wahine volleyball's Emily Maglio named Big West Offensive Player of the Week

Emily Maglio’s senior send off just a got a little sweeter.

The Rainbow Wahine middle hitter was named the Big West Women’s Volleyball player of the Week for the first time in her career after hitting a combined .560 in the final two home matches of her collegiate career.

Maglio averaged 5.33 kills and 1.33 blocks per set to lead the Rainbow Wahine to victory over the likes of CSUN and Long Beach State.

Maglio has earned four career Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors before being named OPTW for the first time.

On the season, Maglio has led the Wahine in kills 12 times and in blocking on 22 occasions. She has recorded at least one block in 84 consecutive contests while posting 20 double-digit kill matches during that span.

The Rainbow Wahine will enjoy their first bye week of the season before closing the regular season out on the road against UC Davis on November 16 and at UC Irvine on November 18.

