Rainbow Wahine volleyball's Emily Maglio named Big West Offensive Player of the Week

Emily Maglio’s senior send off just a got a little sweeter.
The Rainbow Wahine middle hitter was named the Big West Women’s Volleyball player of the Week for the first time in her career after hitting a combined .560 in the final two home matches of her collegiate career.
The senior celebration continues for the @HawaiiWVB vet, earning her 1st career offensive #BWCAOTW.— Big West Volleyball (@BigWestWVB) November 6, 2017
?? https://t.co/Mzqhw0Fcgt #GoBows ???? pic.twitter.com/6bTo61T6mO
Maglio averaged 5.33 kills and 1.33 blocks per set to lead the Rainbow Wahine to victory over the likes of CSUN and Long Beach State.
Maglio has earned four career Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors before being named OPTW for the first time.
On the season, Maglio has led the Wahine in kills 12 times and in blocking on 22 occasions. She has recorded at least one block in 84 consecutive contests while posting 20 double-digit kill matches during that span.
The Rainbow Wahine will enjoy their first bye week of the season before closing the regular season out on the road against UC Davis on November 16 and at UC Irvine on November 18.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.