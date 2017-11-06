Here's why 'smart' parking meters in the urban core aren't working

The city's "smart" parking meters in the urban core appeared to have gone haywire Monday.

But the real problem was actually due to human error, the city said.

It turns out the meters weren't working because the program's vendor programmed Monday as a holiday.

The vendor's offices are in San Diego, officials said, so the issue will take a little while to resolve.

On Monday, a number of parking meters near the Downtown post office, Iolani Palace and on Mililani Street weren't working.

Some were flashing "free" and wouldn't give users credit when they put money in. Others were given drivers the wrong amount of credit: One driver said he put in enough money for 20 minutes and the meter expired a few minutes later.

It's unclear how many meters were malfunctioning, but the city has more than 1,000 scattered across the urban core.

