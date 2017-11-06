PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attack that killed 26 - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: Texas town mourns church attack that killed 26

The tiny community of Sutherland Springs, population 400, is reeling from Sunday's attack on a church that killed 26.

The dead ranged from 18 months to 77 years old and included multiple members of some families.

For the latest, click here.

Mobile users: Click here for more photos

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly