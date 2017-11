Fifteen days.

That's the median number of days in October an Oahu single-family home was on the market before being snapped up.

The Honolulu Board of Realtors said the median number of days on market for October was down from 19 days a year ago.

Meanwhile, the median price for a single-family home last month was $752,000.

That's up from $742,000 a year ago.

The median price for a condo last month was $397,500, slightly higher than a year ago.

“Oahu’s housing market continues to be strong with consistent sales and steady median prices,” said Sue Ann Lee, president of the Honolulu Board of Realtors. “The fall is traditionally a slower time for home sales, but demand is still robust."

