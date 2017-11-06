Flags to fly at half staff for victims of Texas church attack

The president has ordered flags at half staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Texas.

The flags will be flown at half staff from Monday through Thursday.

Some 26 people were killed in the attack on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not religiously motivated, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said.

The deadliest mass shooting in state history claimed multiple members of some families, with the dead ranging from 18 months to 77 years old, and tore gaping holes in a town with a population of just 400 people.

In a statement, Gov. David Ige offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

