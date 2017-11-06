Major repaving project set for Kamehameha Highway

Repair crews are gearing up to start fixing deteriorated sections of Kamehameha Highway near Aiea and Halawa.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation repaving project will target areas between Laulima and Kaonohi streets westbound and between Kaonohi Street and Salt Lake Boulevard eastbound.

Crews will add a new layer of asphalt over damaged stretches, then re-stripe the highway back to three lanes.

The work will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in early December.

