Illustrated Economics: What can you buy with $90 billion?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, now the richest man in America, is worth well over $90 billion.

That made us wonder, what does $90 billion buy?

So we checked it out…

With $90 billion you could buy every 747 including Air Force One, with money to spare.

You could buy every Tesla on the road, indeed, every electric car, with billions to spare.

You could commission 400 life-sized bronze statues of yourself with a few billion to live on.

You could buy 200 newspapers like the Washington Post and have plenty left over.

You could buy the entire world inventory of cans of SPAM and have tens of billions left for other things..

