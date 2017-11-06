Public meeting on Navy's draft environmental impact survey

Oahu residents can weigh in on the U.S. Navy's planned offshore training.

A public meeting on a draft environmental impact statement is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Oahu Veterans Center.

Starting in 2018, the Navy wants to hold more drills off Hawaii and southern California. The proposed drills include the controversial practice of using active sonar and explosives.

Officials say the draft E.I.S. shows the potential effects the training would have on marine mammals.

Two years ago, a federal judge restricted the Navy's use of mid-frequency sonar technology and underwater explosives.

Environmentalists say those exercises are harmful to whales, dolphins and other marine life.

Monday's meeting is the first of four.

The others are scheduled on neighbor islands this week.

