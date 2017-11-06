HPD to start bodycam pilot program

Honolulu Police Department's body camera pilot program is set to begin Monday following an initial delay.

Officers in District 1 (Honolulu) and the Traffic division will begin field testing cameras from one vendor for the next month.

Then, possibly in December, officers will test out a different brand of body cameras.

The pilot program was supposed to start in September, but was delayed over storage concerns and issues getting the videos to the Prosecutor's office.

