EBay removes listings of Hawaii beach sand from its website

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Online auction and sales company eBay has removed multiple listings of sand said to be taken from Hawaii beaches.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Saturday that it asked the company about the listings before they were taken down. Among them was a listing claiming to have sand from Papakolea Beach, also known as Green Sands Beach.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources spokeswoman Deborah Ward said it is illegal to take sand from Hawaii beaches. The law contains a limited number of exceptions that don't include personal or commercial sales. A fine for illegally collecting Hawaii sand can reach upward of $100,000.

Ryan Moore, eBay director of global corporate affairs and communication, said the company took the listings down and notified sellers after the newspaper reached out.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

