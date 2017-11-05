Man with apparent gunshot wound to stomach dropped off at hospital

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 35-year-old man was dropped off at Queen’s Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

It’s unclear where the suspected shooting took place, but the man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to sources.

The man who dropped him off said he found him on the road but left the hospital before police arrived.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

