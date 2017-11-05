Forecast: A few morning showers for Monday

Looks like a quiet trade wind weather week ahead. A band of clouds will bring a few showers, mainly for windward areas, overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but mostly sunny skies are expected by afternoon, with trade winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The trades may back off a little Tuesday.

Surf is falling on north, west and south shores, but there's a choppy trade swell coming in just below advisory levels for east shores. A Small Craft Advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Monday.

- Ben Gutierrez

