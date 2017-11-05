Hawaii’s only exotic animal sanctuary receives full re-accreditation

A Big Island haven for rare animals has achieved full re-accreditation.

The Three Ring Ranch Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Kailua-Kona received the designation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries in late October.

The accreditation means the ranch continues to meet GFAS’ rigorous peer review standards of veterinary care, staffing, finances and security.

The Big Island facility is the only exotic animal sanctuary in Hawaii.

“On a daily basis we strive to provide optimal care to each of our resident animals. In addition we are passionate about educating our community and visitors about these residents and how exotic animals are not pets to be kept caged. What a dream it would be to someday have no need for facilities such as Three Ring Ranch,” said Ann Goody PhD, Executive Director of Three Ring Ranch.

Three Ring Ranch is home to more than 125 animals.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.